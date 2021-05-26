DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Organization Size, By Business Function, By Application, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market is driven by the widespread adoption of big data analytics tools and solutions in the region. Additionally, increasing volumes of data need to be properly managed and analyzed to develop an understanding out of it and make necessary predictions or analysis. This in turn is positively impacting the market growth through 2026.
Furthermore, increasing technological advancements and new analytical tools & techniques launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals to study the data and derive out predictions from it can hamper the growth of the market over the next few years. Besides, lack of awareness and adoption in some countries in the region further impedes the market growth.
Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service. The solution segment can further be categorized into customer analytics, financial analytics, marketing & sales analytics, network analytics, risk analytics, supply chain analytics, web & social media analytics and others. The customer analytics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing need to understand consumer buying behavior and preferences.
Additionally, it also helps in the identification of the consumer loyalty towards the brand. Based on deployment mode, the market can be divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its scalability, flexibility, 24/7 availability, auto update feature and its role in reducing operational costs.
Based on organization size, the market can be split into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market on account of increased adoption of predictive analytics in order to predict future outcomes. The SMEs segment is also expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing need of enhancing operational performance at minimal costs in the SMEs.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
The major players operating in the predictive analytics market are:
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
- General Electric Company
- Schneider Electric Company
- Oracle Corporation
- NTT Data Corporation
- SAS Institute, Inc
- Tableau Software, Inc.
