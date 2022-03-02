Dublin, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall Asia-Pacific market for PAM solutions will be worth $920.6 million by 2025.
This study assesses the Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management (PAM) Market from 2020 to 2025.
PAM refers to technologies/solutions that help secure, control, manage, and monitor privileged access to critical assets to mitigate risks and maintain productivity. A PAM solution typically falls into two categories: Privileged Password & Session Management (PPSM) tools and Authorization/Delegation Management (ADM) tools that detect and manage security risks caused by privileged users.
Although the pandemic harmed the overall economy, the spending sentiment pertaining to cybersecurity solutions remained high. On the one hand, the management of privileged accounts has shifted from being mainly used to prevent potential insider threats to a broader meaning of prevention.
On the other hand, governments are enforcing stringent requirements for compliance, which will drive the demand- from government, BFSI, service providers, and other critical infrastructure providers - for solutions that not only protect the organization, its critical infrastructure, and its users but also ensure compliance with data security regulations.
The countries covered in this study are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, and South Korea. A section on China is provided separately, as it is the APAC leader with a strong double-digit growth.
Owing to the fragmented nature of the market, there is a high degree of difference. Many Asia-Pacific countries have local PAM vendors with specific awareness and market share.
Companies mentioned in the competitive landscape are BeyondTrust, Broadcom, CyberArk, DBAPPSecurity, QIZHI, QiAnXin, NSFOCUS, ThycoticCentrify, NRI SecureTechnologies, NTT TechnoCross, AsiaInfo, ARCON, SBR-info, PLDSEC, Venustech, and others are covered in the competitive landscape.
