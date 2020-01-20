SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognized Asia's leading companies at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards held at the St. Regis Singapore on 14 November 2019.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that the award recipients have consistently demonstrated outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development amidst the changing business landscape.
Union Bank of Philippines, Local Power, Smart Selangor, Turnkey Lender, Medeze, Singtel, NTT LTD were amongst the companies honored.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
Global Awards
Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Customer Value Leadership Award
COVANCE INC
Global Halal Glove Company of the Year
KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD
Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography New Product Innovation Award
SHIMADZU
Global Integrated Drug Development in CRO Industry Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award
WUXI APPTEC
Asia-Pacific Awards
Asia-Pacific Medical Computing Solutions Company of the Year
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year
AMWAY
Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
AUM BIOSCIENCES
Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Share Leadership Award
AVAYA
Asia-Pacific Telecoms Digital Services Platform Growth Excellence Leadership Award
BB TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Asia-Pacific Emerging Market Telecom Service Provider of the Year
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Customer Service Leadership Award
COWAY
Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year
EDOTCO GROUP SDN BHD
Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Service Leadership Award
EPS HOLDINGS INC ITRON
Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Vendor of the Year
GENESYS
Asia-Pacific AMI Growth Excellence Leadership Award
ITRON
Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year
JLL
Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Provider of the Year
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK
Asia-Pacific Road Freight Service Provider of the Year
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK
Asia-Pacific Inorganic Disinfectants for Healthcare Industries New Product Innovation Award
LOCAL POWER CO. LTD.
Asia-Pacific SIEM Growth Excellence Leadership Award
LOGRHYTHM
Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Provider of the Year
NEXMO INC
Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year
NOVOTECH (AUSTRALIA) PTY. LTD.
Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year
NTT LTD.
Asia-Pacific End-to-End UCC Service Provider of the Year
NTT LTD.
Asia-Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
NTT LTD.
Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of the Year
ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Asia-Pacific Secure IOT Service Provider of the Year
SINGTEL
Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet Provider of the Year
SINGTEL DASH
Asia-Pacific Ultra-low Weight Nitrile Glove Product Leadership Award
SMART GLOVE HOLDINGS
Asia-Pacific Managed UC Service Provider of the Year
TATA COMMUNICATIONS
Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disease Management Technology Innovation Award
TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Technology Leadership Award
TELEPERFORMANCE INDIA
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Enabling Technology Leadership Award
TETHERFI
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Customer Service Leadership Award
TRANSCOM WORLDWIDE PHILIPPINES INC.
Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award
VERTIV CO.
Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Systems Customer Value Leadership Award
VERTIV CO.
Southeast Asia Awards
Emerging Southeast Asia Smart City Governance Agency of the Year
SMART SELANGOR DELIVERY UNIT
Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share Leadership Award
AVAYA
Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence Leadership Award
MEDEZE
Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year
NTT LTD.
Southeast Asia Smart Buildings Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
QUANTUM AUTOMATION PTE LTD
Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL COMPANY
Country Awards
Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year
STELLAR
Indonesia Payment Gateway Company of the Year
FASPAY
Indonesia Healthcare IT Growth Excellence Leadership Award
HOPE BY PT MEDIA TIGA WARNA
Indonesia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
LINTASARTA
Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year
MAYAPADA HEALTHCARE
Indonesia Data Center Services Provider of the Year
PT. SIGMA CIPTA CARAKA (TELKOMSIGMA)
Indonesia IOT Services Provider of the Year
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
TELKOMSEL
Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year
TELKOMSEL
Japan Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
NRI SECURETECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Japan IOT Service Provider of the Year
NTT COMMUNICATIONS
Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year
ALAM FLORA SDN BHD
Malaysia Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year
CRYOCORD
Malaysia Pharmaceutical Company of the Year
DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD
Malaysia Halal Pharmaceutical Company of the Year
DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD
Malaysia Organic Food Company of the Year
ZENXIN AGRI-ORGANIC FOOD SDN BHD
Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year
NTT LTD.
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry Philippines - Overall Experience
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry Philippines - Mobile Experience
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry Philippines - ATM Experience
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry Philippines - Branch Experience
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry Philippines - Net Promoter Score
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
SINGTEL
Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year
ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTRES
Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL COMPANY
Singapore FinTech Industry New Product Innovation Award
TURNKEY LENDER PTE LTD
South Korea Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
AHNLAB, INC.
Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
Taiwan Mobile Service Provider of the Year
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
Taiwan Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
FAREASTONE
Thailand Facilities Management Company of the Year
PCS SECURITY AND FACILITIES SERVICES LIMITED
Thailand Property Development Company of the Year
RAIMON LAND
Vietnam Data Center Services Provider of the Year
FPT TELECOM
Vietnam Hospital of the Year
HOAN MY MEDICAL CORPORATION
Vietnam Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
VIETTEL TELECOM
