Asia's Largest Crypto Neobank Matrixport Hits $10B in Digital Assets

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, a leading digital asset neobank, announced today that it had passed $10 billion in assets under custody (AUC).

Matrixport was established in February 2019 by the former Bitmain co-founders Jihan Wu and Yuesheng Ge and senior executives from top derivatives exchanges and investment banks. As of today, the total digital assets under custody have exceeded US$10 billion, which includes US$2 billion AUM on Matrixport platform and more than US$8 billion client's assets safe kept with Cactus Custody (Matrixport's institutional custody brand). The scale makes Matrixport the largest cryptocurrency financial platform in Asia.

Matrixport is a category creator and the largest crypto bank in Asia. It provides one-stop crypto financial services such as institutional custody, spot, and leveraged trading, asset management, and lending for retail and institutions. It also launched bit.com in August 2020, a high-performance cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. The accumulated trading volume on bit.com has exceeded US$14 billion, making it the second-largest cryptocurrency options market in the world.

Matrixport recently announced the support of TRC20-based USDT deposit and transfers on its platform and launched USDT 30% APY fixed-income products and lucky draws for new and existing users. The special offer will be valid until April 15.

