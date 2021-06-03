MATERIALS PARK, Ohio, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASM International is proud to announce a collaboration with The Japanese Institute of Metals and Materials (JIM). The objective of this collaboration is to encourage the international exchange of knowledge and ideas regarding the materials science community.
The initiative is an opportunity for each organization to expand both their network and their resources. The Japanese Institute of Metals and Materials is an academic society that promotes the advancement of theory, science, and industrial processes as it relates to metals and other materials. ASM International is the world's largest association of materials-centric engineers and scientists dedicated to informing, educating, and connecting the materials community to solve problems and stimulate innovation around the world. As part of this collaboration between the two societies, JIM Membership will be provided with various benefits of ASM Membership.
Student initiatives are a cornerstone of this collaboration, encouraging both ASM and JIM Students and Young Researchers in attending each society's respective annual events: ASM's International Materials Applications and Technologies (IMAT) Fall Meeting and The JIM Annual Spring Meeting. Mutually beneficial to both organizations, this allows for students to attend materials science conferences and engage in the exchange of both technical and cultural information.
"We are looking forward to providing materials information globally and are proud to have JIM as our partner in this collaboration." — Ryan Milosh, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
JIM is the first partner to join ASM International in this unique, global collaboration to expand value within the materials community at large. To learn more about this collaboration and other global materials science initiatives, please visit: https://jim.or.jp/en/ or https://asminternational.org.
