MATERIALS PARK, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASM International's 2021 Award winners represent a broad range of achievements and talent in the materials sciences and engineering fields. Honorees include those who helped develop important products to those whose overall accomplishments have advanced the industry. The Fellow of ASM (FASM) was established in 1969 to provide recognition to ASM members for their distinguished contributions to materials science and engineering. It is considered one of the highest honors and provides ASM with a broad-based forum of technical and professional leaders to serve as advisors to ASM.
ASM's 2021 Award winners and ASM Fellows include professors from distinguished universities in the U.S. and abroad, including The Ohio State University, Colorado School of Mines, Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana and the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden. Additionally, executives at companies such as QuesTek Innovations, Caterpillar, Oerlikon Metco, Pradeep Metals (India), and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have been recognized, as well as outstanding university students for their contributions.
"Congratulations to all of our 2021 ASM Award winners and to the 2021 Class of Fellows. Thank you for your contributions to the materials science and engineering technical community and for your activities on behalf of our Society," said Diana Essock, FASM, ASM President 2021.
ASM International's prestigious awards program is steeped in history with the first Henry Marion Howe Medal awarded in 1923. Awards range from large cash prizes, to certificates, plaques, honorariums, as well as bronze, silver and 14K gold medal awards. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional in-person awards ceremony was not able to be held in 2021, however, plans for recognition and formal presentation in 2022 are in process.
Nominations for 2022 ASM awards are open and details can be found here: ASM 2022 Awards.
View the 2021 award recipients and Class of Fellows video presentations on ASM's website.
About ASM International
ASM International is the world's largest and foremost professional technical society serving the information needs of scientists, engineers, and technicians who develop, test, select, and apply advanced materials, including metals, composites, polymers, and ceramics. As the world's largest and most established materials information society, ASM engages and connects members to a global network of peers and provides access to trusted materials information through reference content and data, education courses, international events, and applied research.
