MATERIALS PARK, Ohio, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ASM Nominating Committee, chaired by Dr. David U. Furrer, FASM, announced the nominees for ASM vice president and trustee for 2021-2022 and three members of the Board of Trustees for 2021-2024.
In accordance with the ASM Constitution, these nominees will be voted on at the ASM Annual Business Meeting on September 13. Once elected, the vice president will automatically become ASM president for 2022-2023. In accordance with Article IV, Section 3, of the ASM Constitution, the ASM Board of Trustees has also announced its nominee, John C. Kuli, for a second one-year term as ASM Treasurer for 2021-2022.
Officers and members of the Board who will continue in office for 2021-2022 include: Dr. Judith Todd, FASM, who will become president in September; Diana Essock, FASM, who will serve as immediate past president; and trustees Dr. Toni Marechaux, FASM, Dr. Priti Wanjara, FASM, Prof. Ji-Cheng Zhao, FASM, Burak Akyuz, Dr. Elizabeth Hoffman, FASM, and Dr. Navin Manjooran, FASM.
Retiring from the Board at this year's Annual Business Meeting will be immediate past president Dr. Zi-Kui Liu, FASM, and trustees Prof. Diana A. Lados, FASM, Dr. Jason T. Sebastian, and Lawrence A. Somrack.
About the President-Elect and Board Nominees
Dr. Judith A. Todd, FASM
President-Elect
Judith Todd is department head, P.B. Breneman Chair, and professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State University. Todd is vice president of ASM International, served as an ASM trustee (2017-2020), chair of the ASM Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (2018-2020), and was chair of the Los Angeles Chapter in 1986.
Dr. David B. Williams, FASM
Nominee for Vice President
David B. Williams was dean of engineering at The Ohio State University from 2011-2021. He served as the Board Chair of the OSU Transportation Research Center and the Metro STEM School and served on the boards of LIFT and The Ohio Aerospace Institute. Williams served on the ASM International Board of Trustees (2014-2017) and is a 44-year member of ASM. He served on ASM's Advisory Technical Awareness Committee, the DEI Outreach Task Force, and various ASM committees.
Mr. John C. Kuli, Jr.
Nominee for Treasurer
John C. Kuli, Jr., is technology and innovation lead for operations within the Performance Alloys & Composites Division of Materion. Kuli is a 40-year member of ASM International and has always been involved with his local ASM Chapter. He currently serves as past chair of the ASM Technical Books Committee and membership chair of the Cleveland Chapter.
Dr. Ann Bolcavage, FASM
Nominee for Trustee
Ann Bolcavage is engineering associate fellow for coatings at Rolls-Royce. In recognition of her technical achievements and leadership, Bolcavage was appointed Fellow of ASM International in 2011. She has been active in ASM for 35 years, including leadership service in the Indianapolis Chapter and as Membership Marketing and Outreach sub-committee chair and board member of the Thermal Spray Society.
Dr. U. Kamachi Mudali, FASM
Nominee for Trustee
U. Kamachi Mudali is vice chancellor of VIT Bhopal University, and formerly distinguished scientist, chief executive and chairman of the Heavy Water Board, Mumbai, during 2017-2020. Mudali was president of the Indian Institute of Metals (2019-20). He acted as chairman of ASM International, Chennai Chapter (2015-2017).
Dr. James E. Saal
Nominee for Trustee
James Saal is the manager of External Research Programs at Citrine Informatics. Saal has been a longtime member and volunteer of the ASM Chicago Regional Chapter, including chapter chair. He currently serves on ASM's Phase Diagram and the Finance Committee and organizes artificial intelligence and machine learning for materials programming for ASM's IMAT conference.
The ASM Annual Business Meeting is to be held virtually on September 13, 4:00-5:00 p.m. ET. For more information on ASM's Board of Trustees, please visit: https://www.asminternational.org/about/asmboard.
About ASM International
ASM International is the world's largest and foremost professional technical society serving the information needs of scientists, engineers, and technicians who develop, test, select, and apply advanced materials, including metals, composites, polymers, and ceramics. As the world's largest and most established materials information society, ASM engages and connects members to a global network of peers and provides access to trusted materials information through reference content and data, education courses, international events, and applied research.
To learn more about ASM International, visit asminternational.org or call 440.338.5151 to speak with an ASM International representative. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Leslie Taylor, ASM International, 4403385151, Leslie.Taylor@asminternational.org
SOURCE ASM International