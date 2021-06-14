MATERIALS PARK, Ohio, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASM International has recently partnered with Korn Ferry in the search for an Executive Director. The Executive Director will help build on the organization's rich legacy of providing scientific, engineering, and technical knowledge, education, networking, and professional development for members, while advancing the mission and ensuring a vibrant future for the organization and its members. ASM International seeks candidates of high ethical integrity, global mindset, relevant industry experience, and a minimum of 15 years of senior-level leadership in an organization of similar scope and complexity.
Interested applicants can access the full position spec, as well as submit resumes and letters of interest on Korn Ferry's website. There is no deadline to submit materials and the application process will remain open until the position is filled.
ASM International values and seeks diverse and inclusive participation within the membership and profession it represents. ASM is committed to providing an environment that encourages and supports equal opportunity, free expression, freedom from discrimination, harassment and retaliation, full participation in all activities and leadership, and collaboration among people of different backgrounds. Further, it is ASM's commitment to be inclusive and mindful of this diversity in our policies, programs, courses, and interactions with others.
About ASM International
ASM International is the world's largest and foremost professional technical society serving the information needs of scientists, engineers, and technicians who develop, test, select, and apply advanced materials, including metals, composites, polymers, and ceramics. As the world's largest and most established materials information society, ASM engages and connects members to a global network of peers and provides access to trusted materials information through reference content and data, education courses, international events, and applied research.
