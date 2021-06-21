MATERIALS PARK, Ohio, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selected articles from the new ASM Handbook, Volume 11A: Analysis and Prevention of Component and Equipment Failures have been digitally published in ASM Handbooks Online in the ASM Digital Library in advance of the full volume release. The full volume, edited by Brett A. Miller, Roch J. Shipley, Ronald J. Parrington, and Daniel P. Dennies, is scheduled to be released digitally and in print in September 2021.
The following articles are now available in ASM Handbooks Online:
- Brittle Fracture Assessment and Failure Assessment Diagrams by Brian Macejko
- Corrosion and Remaining Life Assessment by Carlos R. Corleto and Michael Hoerner
- Analysis of Sheet Forming Failures by Daniel J. Schaeffler
- Prevention of Machining-Related Failures by Michael E. Finn and John M. Tartaglia
ASM Handbook Volume 11A is a valuable resource for failure analysts, engineers, and technical personnel who are looking to identify the root cause(s) of failures and to prevent future failures. Analysis and Prevention of Component and Equipment Failures contains divisions devoted to engineering aspects of failure and prevention, structural life assessment methods, metal manufacturing aspects of failure, and failure analysis of metallic components.
The general principles of failure analysis are presented in the companion ASM Handbook, Volume 11: Failure Analysis and Prevention, which was published in 2021.
