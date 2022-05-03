Significant Savings on aspara Stylist Lite and aspara Nature Smart Devices
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- aspara by Growgreen - a leading in-door hydroponic smart grower system that helps you grow fresh and healthy-to-eat vegetables, fruits, and herbs, officially announces a sale to celebrate Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Graduation season to run from now through May 8, and again from May 16-May 30 and June 5-June 19 at http://www.asparagarden.com/collections/smart-grower
aspara® Stylist Lite is a compact and stackable small greenhouse with 8 grow holes, an aesthetically pleasing decoration for all modern homes. With adjustable LED grow lights and specific planting programs, you can take joy in planting fresh greens indoors and enjoy the harvest in the simplest way. Originally $169, the Stylist Lite is on sale for $149 (excluding shipping).
aspara® Nature is a hydroponic indoor smart grower that builds a controllable environment with auto optimization for anyone to grow healthy plants, fresh vegetables, herbs, fruits and even superfoods for better well-being. Originally $299, the Nature product is now $199 (excluding shipping).
The aspara platform includes advanced technology and sensors that provide the best environment for plant growth. The IoT capability also enables users to easily check in and monitor the growth of their indoor garden even while away. Additionally, it connects to the aspara mobile app for remote monitoring, step-by-step guidance to successful planting and sharing with friends and family. The platform also includes unique plant programs that are specific to each plant species. Everyone can therefore easily grow vegetables, fruits, and herbs in their own home without soil, regardless of experience level.
Additionally, aspara is an attractive, user-friendly smart appliance with a minimalist, compact, and patented design that can be further personalized and fits seamlessly into different home environments and aesthetics.
The aspara kit also comes with a unique membership to the aspara Club, providing one-to-one support, updates and information on seeds, plants and seasonal promotions.
Both the aspara nature and Stylist lite are perfect gifts for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and the high school/college graduate.
ABOUT GROWGREEN
aspara®, built by Growgreen, are systems for growing healthy plants that are healthy for humans and healthy for the Earth. Located in Hong Kong Science Park, the city's technology and innovation hub, Growgreen is a team of passionate professionals from the agriculture and electronics fields who apply technology to enhance planting. Growgreen develops smart hydroponic planting systems for homes, supports STEM education for schools, and promotes healthy lifestyles in the community. By addressing the needs of individuals, families, schools, and communities, aspara enables healthy living for everyone by fostering the education of growing and harvesting plants with ease. For additional information, visit http://www.grow-green.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Beth Amorosi
Media Contact
Beth Amorosi, aspara by Growgreen, 1 9172087489, beth@fastlane.co
SOURCE aspara by Growgreen