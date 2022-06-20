Free Shipping/Savings of $50 and Buy One Seed Kit, Get One Free From June 21-July 4
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- aspara by Growgreen - a leading in-door hydroponic smart grower system that helps you grow fresh and healthy-to-eat vegetables, fruits, flowers, and herbs, officially announces a special promotion to celebrate summer and July 4 to run from June 21-July 4 at http://www.asparagarden.com/collections/smart-grower. aspara is offering free shipping valued at $50 on orders of Stylist Lite and Nature Smart Growers, as well as offering the opportunity to buy seed kits and get one free. The variety of seed kits includes lettuce selected and mixed baby leaf.
aspara® Stylist Lite is a compact and stackable small greenhouse with 8 grow holes, an aesthetically pleasing decoration for all modern homes. With adjustable LED grow lights and specific planting programs, you can take joy in planting fresh green indoors and enjoy the harvest in the simplest way.
aspara Nature is a hydroponic indoor smart grower that builds a controllable environment with auto optimization for anyone to grow healthy plants, fresh vegetables, herbs, fruits, flowers, and even superfoods for better well-being.
The aspara platform includes advanced technology and sensors that provide the best environment for plant growth. The IoT capability also enables users to easily check in and monitor the growth of their indoor garden even while away. Additionally, it connects to the aspara mobile app for remote monitoring, step-by-step guidance to successful planting and sharing with friends and family. The platform also includes unique plant programs that are specific to each plant species. Everyone can therefore easily grow vegetables, fruits, flowers, and herbs in their own home without soil, regardless of experience level.
Additionally, aspara is an attractive, user-friendly smart appliance with a minimalist, compact, and patented design that can be further personalized and fits seamlessly into different home environments and aesthetics.
The aspara kit also comes with a unique membership to the aspara Club, providing one-to-one support, updates and information on seeds, plants and seasonal promotions.
ABOUT GROWGREEN
aspara®, built by Growgreen, are systems for growing healthy plants that are healthy for humans and healthy for the Earth. Located in Hong Kong Science Park, the city's technology and innovation hub, Growgreen is a team of passionate professionals from the agriculture and electronics fields who apply technology to enhance planting. Growgreen develops smart hydroponic planting systems for homes, supports STEM education for schools, and promotes healthy lifestyles in the community. By addressing the needs of individuals, families, schools, and communities, aspara enables healthy living for everyone by fostering the education of growing and harvesting plants with ease. For additional information, visit http://www.grow-green.com.
