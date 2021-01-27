SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HASA, the non-profit, community HIE for North, South and West Texas, and Aspen Physician Network, an independent specialty physician group in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, have announced that HASA will be the technology foundation for a new clinically integrated network (CIN), which will reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and improve the quality of care for Aspen Physician Network's patients.
HASA will serve as the platform for the CIN by allowing multiple independent practices in the specialty Aspen Physician Network to have access to and share one patient record. This will help with transitions of care, enhance care coordination and drive future efforts in telehealth and remote patient monitoring.
"Having a central patient record is critical for launching a CIN," said Danny Conaway, Executive Director of Aspen Physician Network. "Working with HASA will provide a single interface for coordinating and improving all levels of care, and will be key to our move into the value-based care arena."
Providers in the Aspen Physician Network will be able to have real-time access to a longitudinal patient record with the ability to view key elements such as lab results – minimizing the risk of duplicate testing – as well as the ability to leverage data from their existing systems.
"We are excited to be playing a role in an effort that will help streamline and enhance the quality of care for physicians in the Aspen Physician Network," said Phil Beckett, CEO of HASA. "This is a prime example of how HIEs can help to expand the capabilities of a provider network through effective health data sharing."
The HASA HIE technology platform will offer full patient data transparency with a Master Patient Index (MPI) and data aggregation capabilities. This unique platform also allows the ability to incorporate billing data for better analytics, enabling a full continuum of care model.
"The HASA partnership with Aspen will defragment the continuity of care, empowering our physicians to efficiently collaborate across specialties in the form of a high functioning CIN," said Dr. Rick Snyder, Chairman of the Aspen Physician Network and Interventional Cardiologist with HeartPlace. "The real winners will be the patients, whose portfolio of varied physician specialists can now function more as a single clinically connected team. This allows patients to efficiently leverage a wide-range of medical expertise, which will enhance the quality of care, and ultimately lower the overall costs."
A CIN is a health network that works collectively by using data analytics, proven protocols, and quality measures to improve patient care, decrease costs and demonstrate value to the market. Increasingly, public HIEs have become critical for meeting these needs. In addition to providing one patient record, HIEs allow transitions of care data to be automated in real time, advance telehealth interoperability, and enhance overall provider performance through access to gaps in care data.
About HASA
HASA is a Texas-based, multi-region collaboration building the safe and secure infrastructure between healthcare providers' electronic health records (EHRs) making it possible to exchange information across differing platforms. Seamlessly aggregating and sharing critical patient information allows for more efficient and informed care, by reducing duplication and eliminating unnecessary procedures. HASA offers a one-of-a-kind suite of services aimed at hospitals, providers, health plans and patients that include real-time alerts, historical and predictive analytics, a patient health record and community resource collaboration. Click here to learn more.
About Aspen Specialty Physicians Network
Aspen Physician Network, PLLC ("Aspen") exists to create an integrated panel of independent specialty physician groups to promote an environment of cooperation among providers and delivering quality care to the community. Click here to learn more.
