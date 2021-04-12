LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AspenRidge Recovery, a substance abuse treatment center specializing in mental health, trauma, and addiction, today expanded its AspenRidge REACH program, an online Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for adults in Wyoming. The organization's virtual program allows rural and urban Wyomingites to access substance abuse treatment.
Almost 70 percent of Wyoming residents live in rural areas where access to mental health and substance abuse treatment is severely limited. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, about 42,000 residents report using illicit drugs in the past 30 days. Tens of thousands more residents suffer from co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Most do not seek treatment due to lack of availability, privacy concerns, anxiety, or career and family commitments. AspenRidge REACH program aims to eliminate barriers and provide statewide access to quality mental health and recovery treatment in a safe, virtual setting.
"Finding accessible treatment options is especially challenging in a sparsely-populated state like Wyoming," said Shannon Van Deman, CEO of AspenRidge Recovery. "AspenRidge REACH makes high-quality treatment available to any resident with an internet connected device. Overdose deaths are on the rise nationwide, and people suffering from substance use and mental health disorders deserve accessible, effective care. We're eager to bring a new treatment option to every community throughout the state."
Anyone with a smartphone, tablet, or computer with internet access can use the 12-week telehealth IOP program from the safety of home through private, HIPAA-compliant video therapy. Dually trained, licensed therapists lead all group and individual sessions, and 80% of AspenRidge Alumni report they maintained sobriety one year or more after starting treatment, 65% higher than the industry average.
AspenRidge REACH is enrolling new clients with groups forming immediately. AspenRidge Recovery accepts most major insurance policies and offers affordable options for those without health insurance.
About AspenRidge Recovery
AspenRidge Recovery is a Joint Commission-accredited, dual-diagnosis treatment center specializing in treating co-occurring substance use disorders, mental health disorders and complex trauma for adults. AspenRidge provides each individual with a personalized, unique treatment plan that addresses their specific needs using a combination of holistic and evidence-based mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment modalities. AspenRidge Recovery has physical locations in Lakewood, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, Colorado.
