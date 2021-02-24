NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Software Products Group Inc. (ASPG, Inc.) has announced the release of CryptoMon, a unique cryptography reporting system specially designed for organizations utilizing z/OS cryptography.
CryptoMon offers a behind-the-scenes look at an organization's Z-system cryptography. By having a better overview of operations, administrators can more accurately predict future events and take a proactive approach to data security.
With cryptography playing a vital role in protecting organizations, the costs and manpower associated with these efforts can quickly add up. Without these essential security protocols, an organization's reputation could quickly suffer. CryptoMon has been designed with these considerations in mind. Designed to display missing information, is it the ideal tool for enterprise data centers that make an everyday use of cryptography. CryptoMon enables users to protect critical data while reducing daily costs and remaining operationally efficient.
Built with a variety of selections available, users can review the active status of ICSF, CPACF, Integrated Coprocessors, PCI Coprocessors, the CKDS, PKDS, security exceptions and concerns, and the current users of cryptography.
An essential tool for security administrators, CryptoMon's innovative ICSF commands services provide a unique interface for invoking ICSF services for operating and evaluating ICSF facilities. Users can interactively query ISCF services, generate keys and tokens, add or delete records from the PKDS or CKDS, and much more.
The CryptoMon support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Interested parties may read more about CryptoMon via ASPG's website at http://www.aspg.com/cryptomon. Free trials of the software are also available. To learn more, contact the ASPG sales team by phone at 800-662-6090 (toll-free) or 239-649-1548 (US/International) or email at aspgsales@aspg.com.
ABOUT ADVANCED SOFTWARE PRODUCTS GROUP
ASPG is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft and GSA certifications. For nearly 30 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.
