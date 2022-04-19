A new Identity Access Management tool is announced by the award-winning software company.
NAPLES, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Software Products Group, Inc.(ASPG) has announced the release of ProACT, a brand new identity management tool designed to automate user provisioning.
ProACT is a complete Identity Management solution that allows administrators to automatically manage the end-to-end lifecycle procedures for end-users across the entire enterprise.
Organizations that implement Identity Management tools have a minimized risk of data breaches, improved control over user account access and privileges, and overall enhanced security and efficiency.
When new employees join an organization, they need quick access to their tools and resources. These user onboarding procedures can be a timely and costly process, often causing unnecessary administration mistakes and data vulnerabilities. Built within a convenient single point of access tool, ProACT allows organizations to quickly and securely manage user information and permissions across multiple systems and applications.
Cathy Thompson, President at ASPG, said: "ProACT simplifies the entire identity management process by preventing human errors and automating routine user provisioning. Thanks to ProACT, end-users are empowered with access to the right tools at the right time, while IT teams can focus on other high-priority tasks within their organization."
ProACT's fast user onboarding, along with a library of easy to create templates, allows administrators to set up new users in a matter of minutes, before auditing any user activity within one central location. Eliminating manual procedures allows administrators to remove up to three other interfaces for user onboarding.
Uniquely, ProACT also features capabilities that can work alongside ReACT, ASPG's self-service password reset and synchronization tool. Similar to the reporting capabilities within ProACT, ReACT provides additional information security assurance by logging and reporting all end user activities related to a password reset. Pairing ProACT and ReACT together also provides an alternative to MFA and SSO.
Interested parties can read more about ProACT via ASPG's website at http://www.aspg.com/proact. Free 30-day product evaluations of ProACT are also available alongside ASPG's unique 24x7x365 customer support. To learn more, contact the ASPG Sales Team by phone at 800-662-6090 (toll-free) or 239-649-1548 (US/International) or email at aspgsales@aspg.com.
ABOUT ADVANCED SOFTWARE PRODUCTS GROUP
Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft, and GSA certifications. For nearly 30 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.
Media Contact
ASPG Marketing, ASPG, Inc., 239-649-1548, aspgmarketing@aspg.com
SOURCE ASPG, Inc.