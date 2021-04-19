NAPLES, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) has announced the release of ReACT MG, the innovative enterprise self-service password reset and synchronization solution, that is now available through the General Services Administration (GSA).
Government departments consist of hundreds of end-users using even more software applications, requiring access to sensitive data that must be protected according to strict policies, resulting in an endless number of login credentials to remember. ReACT MG was designed with this in mind, allowing end-users to reset their passwords to a permanent value in four simple steps – all without needing to burden the help desk.
By offering the tool through GSA, ReACT MG is now available to the many government agencies that need a software solution to reduce the workload of the helpdesk and assist end-users with independent password resets. ReACT MG provides a trifold solution by enforcing access management and security protocols, taking a workload off the helpdesk, and providing round-the-clock password reset capabilities.
ReACT MG has been specially designed with federal agencies in mind. Government-specific features include all stored information being encrypted, customizable scripts and APIs being provided for free to support complex environments with a variety of applications and systems, enforcement of current security controls and policies, and strong authentication methods with the ability to group users based on role-based access. A Microsoft-certified product, ReACT MG can leverage PIV, CAC and Biometrics in addition to AD credentials for Helpdesk and Administration portals.
ReACT MG is continually being further developed with new versions regularly being released. The ReACT MG support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Interested parties can read more about ReACT MG via ASPG's website at http://www.aspg.com/react. Free trials of the software are also available. To learn more, contact the ASPG sales team by phone at 800-662-6090 (toll-free) or 239-649-1548 (US/International) or email at aspgsales@aspg.com
ABOUT ADVANCED SOFTWARE PRODUCTS GROUP
ASPG is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft and GSA certifications. For nearly 30 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.
