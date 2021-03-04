LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aspire Los Angeles today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will ensure that Aspire Los Angeles, a diverse team that prioritizes people and communities, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Aspire Los Angeles was founded in 2017 by Letty Vermeulen, after over a decade as a top producer and agent mentor at one of the nation's leading brokerages. Aspire is known for its boutique service and has become the go-to firm for those buying and selling historic and architectural LA properties. The team is made up of highly committed, expert real estate professionals with diverse backgrounds who care, collaborate, and get the best results for clients. Aspire serves Central Los Angeles but specializes in Jefferson Park, West Adams, Leimert Park, Mid-City, and South LA.
Partnering with Side will ensure Aspire Los Angeles remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Aspire Los Angeles agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"I decided to partner with Side so that Aspire could offer clients and agents the best of both worlds," said Vermeulen. "Side provides amazing back-end operations, marketing, business management, and the best tools in the industry, while Aspire focuses on providing clients with the personalized service we're known for."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Aspire Los Angeles
Since 2017, Aspire Los Angeles has been fulfilling its clients' unique desires and providing personalized care that helps them realize their goals. Whether selling a property above asking or finding a hidden architectural gem, Aspire delivers superior results. The agents create a collaborative, educational environment for buyers and sellers and partner with professionals who share their values. The multilingual, diverse team lives in, works in, and loves Los Angeles and prioritizes giving back to the communities it serves. To learn more, visit http://www.aspirelosangeles.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
