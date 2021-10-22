SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin Gioia of Aspire Pacific Realty today announced Crux Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Crux Real Estate, a firm defined by the fierce negotiations and value-driven results Aspire Pacific Realty has delivered since 2006, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Crux Real Estate was founded by Kevin Gioia, who has sold more than 1,000 homes and rates among the top 1% of area Realtors®. Gioia started his career in corporate real estate for JPMorgan Chase before discovering the rewards of working on the residential side. Gioia has been running his own company for more than 15 years and has a robust referral business. He and his Crux Real Estate team serve all of San Diego County and a range of clients, including first-time homebuyers.
Partnering with Side will ensure Crux Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Crux Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Crux Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"As a team of established professionals, we're able to provide our clients with the local expertise and market insight needed to succeed," said Gioia. "Crux Real Estate stands for service and commitment to our beautiful and diverse community, and partnering with Side takes our capabilities over the top with state-of-the-art technology, marketing, and support.
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Crux Real Estate
Deal-making is at the heart of Crux Real Estate. With more than 1,000 successful home sales under its belt, the team expertly negotiates for San Diego buyers and sellers to achieve the best results possible. Since 2006, the professionals behind Crux Real Estate have been blending their market knowledge, transactional expertise, and clear communication to deliver stress-free and enjoyable experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.cruxrealestate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
