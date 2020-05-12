SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AspireIQ, the pioneer in community intelligence marketing, today announced a new report, Deconstructing the consumer engagement gap, to help brands understand how to build an effective community marketing program — a program that connects brands and consumers to drive engagement, gather insights, and fuel business growth.
Surveying hundreds of brands and consumers, the report reveals that consumers want to feel closer to their favorite brands. 90% of consumers surveyed engage with their favorite brands in some capacity, while nearly half want more personalized interactions and one-third would like to contribute to a brand's story or product development.
Yet the report identifies numerous gaps between what consumers want versus how brands engage them. Consumers express an eagerness for communications with their favorite brands beyond point of sale — and while brands see value in driving more meaningful interactions, there's opportunity for growth.
Key findings include:
- Consumers crave more two-way connections with their favorite brands: 52% want to join a loyalty program, 42% want to contribute feedback to a product or service, and 35% want a brand to respond to them on social.
- However, only 22% of consumer respondents said their favorite brand does a good job of interacting with them in a personalized way.
- And over two-thirds of consumers surveyed do not feel like they contribute to a brand's story, content, product, or service — but half are eager to contribute more.
- The good news is: 70% of brands already have an active community and 26% expressed the desire to build a community soon.
- And an overwhelming 92% of brands say their community has had a positive impact on their overall business.
"We've officially entered the participation economy, where consumers want to have a say in shaping the brands and products they love. Brands that recognize this, and welcome consumer voices and values into their communities, are more likely to drive loyalty and sales," said Anand Kishore, CEO and Co-Founder at AspireIQ. "As this data shows, brands need the intelligence to understand what works. AspireIQ is excited to partner with some of the most successful brands in the world to engage their communities and drive real business growth."
"Paul Mitchell is a community-first brand, so we make every effort to include our salon owners, stylists, customers and employees into all of our efforts, from training a new class of stylists to improving our products," said Jasmine Duarte, Influencer Marketing Manager at John Paul Mitchell Systems. "AspireIQ empowers us to engage our community by pairing expert strategy with an advanced technology platform. We're excited to partner with AspireIQ to help us maximize our brand impact and growth."
Alongside this report, AspireIQ is expanding its offerings to provide more support for brands looking to build, manage, and grow their communities. AspireIQ's community intelligence marketing platform combines industry-leading expertise and advanced technology for brands to discover their biggest enthusiasts, unify data in one place, and nurture long-lasting relationships. As a result, brands can create a greater sense of belonging for the people within those communities and build advocacy at scale.
Download the full report, Deconstructing the consumer engagement gap. Then, visit www.aspireIQ.com to learn how you can build your brand community.
About AspireIQ
AspireIQ is the first community intelligence marketing company that's putting people, rather than transactions, at the heart of a brand by changing relationships between brands and the people who share their passion. AspireIQ combines both human and automated intelligence to optimize brands' ability to build advocacy at scale. AspireIQ provides actionable insights to help brands identify their most valuable individuals, build authentic connections, and ultimately inspire brand communities to become movements. AspireIQ is trusted by more than 400 leading consumer brands, including Samsung, HelloFresh, Dyson, Brooklinen, and Poshmark. For more information, visit www.aspireiq.com.
Contact
press@aspireiq.com