JUPITER, Fla., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the COVID 19 Pandemic and the civil unrest that is permeating throughout the United States – seemingly on a nightly basis, the need to improve safety and response times for citizens remains at the forefront.
With the number active shooters skyrocketing across the United States every year, one company continues to take a proactive approach on safety, by redefining response times during a crisis.
ASR Alert Systems customizes, designs and installs threat alert buttons (panic buttons) for crisis management situations (think Active Shooter, Medical Emergencies, Weather Incidents, Tornado Warnings, etc.).
What separates ASR Alert Systems from the competition is their patented technology which sends an emergency notification directly to First Responder (Police) Dispatch Centers, Real Time Crime Centers, and all those under attack. The critical information delivered mitigates response times during an emergency! Trying to seek shelter, unlock a cell phone and dial 9-1-1 during a crisis can be alleviated with the ASR System.
And now, ASR Alert Systems is offering virtual demonstrations via video teleconference, to show customers how they can protect their students, employees, and investments, with a company that is redefining response times in the 21st Century.
ASR Alert Systems – Because Saving Time Saves Lives.
ASR's President, Hector Delgado says, "Our system empowers students, faculty and staff to notify local first responders, 911 dispatch, and all personnel within their facility in an active shooter/assailant situation with the simple push of a button. The notification pinpoints and provides the exact location of the threat. This not only helps police respond immediately with accurate information, but it also helps our students, faculty and staff know where the threat is located so they can run away from the threat, not towards it. There is no question that the ASR Alert System can make a difference, we truly believe that saving time saves lives!"
CONTACT: John Discepolo
Director of Business Development
561-232-1261
John@ASRalertsystems.com