NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel door and frame brands Ceco Door and Curries have developed an ultra-light weight bullet resistant door tested and certified to meet National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and UL-752 performance criteria. The UltraLight UL8 Bullet Resistant door and frame system is less than half the weight of a traditional bullet resistant door and has excellent multi-hit and non-ricochet characteristics.
"The weight of traditional bullet resistant doors is a major reason why they aren't used in more applications," said Howard Schrier, general manager, specialty and integrated solutions, ASSA ABLOY. "The dramatic improvement with the UltraLight UL8 Bullet-Resistant door allows for protection in buildings where children, elderly and those with disabilities can operate the opening more easily."
ASSA ABLOY partnered with Amulet Protective Technologies, Inc. to provide the ballistic core technology for the door and frame system. Amulet Protective Technologies is an award-winning security technology company who has garnered an excellent reputation providing ballistic protection for the public space. Utilizing this light weight technology, ASSA ABLOY can provide ballistic barrier protection to schools, hospitals, corporate offices, municipal buildings among many other settings that require daily use.
The dramatic decrease in weight also lowers the total cost of ownership as it is compatible with conventional door hardware, has less stress on hardware components, is installed quicker and easier, and reduces shipping costs. The door and frame are available in single and pair configurations with optional glass kits factory installed. The door and frame system is certified to UL-752 Level 4-8 and NIJ0108.01 Armor Type III standards.
