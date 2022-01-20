FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assemi Real Estate today announced SME Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that SME Real Estate, a company that specializes in architecturally unique homes throughout the Central Valley, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
SME Real Estate was founded by Nader Assemi, licensed general contractor, infill developer, and investor. An agent since 2016, Assemi has been flipping houses since 2011. Downtown Fresno's Peerless Building, one of his passion projects, was years in the making and hosts a mix of tenants, including a women-owned clothing retailer, microbrewery, natural wine bar, boxing gym, and several art galleries.
SME Real Estate specializes in move-up clients and investors and mainly focuses on Fresno and Madera counties. SME stands for Subject Matter Experts, and the team is full of them. They consistently set neighborhood sales records and offer clients full-service benefits, including construction, remodeling, development, and mortgage expertise,
"At Assemi Real Estate, I established a one-of-a-kind company by combining my entrepreneurial spirit with my dynamic perspective," said Assemi. "We have a track record of delivering ethical, hyperlocalized assistance to clients without fail or compromise, and the same rings true at SME, with the additional boost of a world-class partner."
Partnering with Side will ensure SME Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting SME Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, SME Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support empowers us to focus on what matters most — offering seasoned local expertise and current market insights to guide our clients as friends," continued Assemi.
SME Real Estate focuses on architecturally unique homes throughout Fresno and Madera counties and on providing the latest tech supported by old-school customer service. SME agents take the time to learn everything about their clients and their properties to present effective listings that maximize returns. They also combine their vast expertise with strong relationships to provide a one-stop shop for everything real estate. To learn more, visit http://www.smere.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
