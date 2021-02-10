HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After over 20 years of offering C-Suite level assessments and coaching globally through CDR Assessment Group and following the recent launch of unparalleled CDR-U Coach, President and CEO Nancy Parsons is thrilled to announce the merger of both companies into CDR Companies, LLC. With the goal of streamlining the brands, this merger will allow for a more holistic approach to both the assessment and coaching work that CDR specializes in. Blending the success and trusted reputation of CDR Assessment Group with the break-through AI-type coaching platform of CDR-U Coach, three strategic investors were attracted to join Parsons in this endeavor.
Nancy Parsons co-founded CDR Assessment Group in 1998 with Kimberly Leveridge, Ph.D. That year they developed CDR 3-Dimensional Assessment Suite®, which measures one's character traits, inherent risk factors for derailment, and drivers and rewards. These scientifically validated assessments have become a globally recognized asset in leadership coaching and development. After seeing the gap in personalized coaching and development for the bottom 85 percent of employees across enterprises, Parsons took initiative to develop CDR-U Coach in order to bring a C-Suite executive level feedback and develop for individuals, enterprise-wide via a personalized virtual coaching experience.
Chris Fehrnstrom, Lawrence Levin, Ph.D., and Patricia Wheeler, Ph.D. will be joining as investors to CDR Companies. All three are members of the Alexcel Group, an international alliance of highly experienced consultants and executive coaches and two are certified as CDR Executive Coaches. These three individuals bring highly esteemed levels of coaching experience and leadership to CDR Companies and look forward to lending their expertise in furthering the brand and future of the organization.
Fehrnstrom, the Founder and CEO of White Barn Consulting Group, LLC, brings over 25 years of global leadership experience in both private and public corporations. He holds an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School and has served as the Chairman of the Wine Institute, the preeminent trade organization of the California wine industry as well as the Chairman of the Wine Market Council.
Joining him, are Levin and Wheeler of The Levin Group, LLC, a consulting firm that brings unique leadership solutions to clients. Dr. Levin, Founder and Senior Partner, specializes in working with Global 1000 companies with pragmatic and results-driven strategies. He has spent years effectively coaching executive teams across sectors including manufacturing, technology, healthcare and finance, and is currently working with clients on virtual team optimization. Dr. Wheeler, Managing Partner, helps her clients raise the bar for both their performance and that of their employees. Together, they bring over 45 years of high-level coaching experience to CDR Companies.
President, Nancy Parsons commented, "We are delighted that Chris, Patricia and Larry have joined us as strategic investors and value their depth of expertise. We have an exceptional CDR team and are excited that we offer the first of its kind solution, CDR-U Coach, that equips clients to democratize, personalize and digitize talent development, pivotal to future business success."
Other key members of the CDR's ownership team include co-founder Kimberly Leveridge, Ph.D., and Christine Klatt. Kim co-developed the CDR 3-D Suite and the 360° Leader Scan™, and serves as the Research & Scientific Advisor for the new entity. Additionally, Christine served as project manager for the development of CDR-U Coach and now leads operations and technology as Vice President of Operations.
CDR Companies, LLC will continue the CDR Assessment Group and CDR-U brands moving forward.
ABOUT CDR COMPANIES, LLC.
CDR Companies, LLC is the newly formed parent company of CDR Assessment Group and CDR-U, LLC. Founded in 1998 by Nancy Parsons and Kimberly Leveridge, Ph.D. to revolutionize leadership and provide cutting-edge assessment products and services, CDR Assessment Group created the scientifically validated assessments and scoring software that analyzes and identifies one's character traits, inherent risk factors for derailment, and driver and reward needs. In August, 2019, CDR-U LLC, a learning technology company, was formed which launched CDR-U Coach in July, 2020. This is the first program of its kind, providing AI-type coaching software enterprise-wide. Parsons and her team developed, sourced and acquired technical services in order to make the individual feedback automated. In an effort to combine the strengths of both brands, CDR Companies, LLC. was established in 2021.
