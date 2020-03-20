DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Data Platform Market by Component, Application (Customer Retention and Engagement, Predictive Analytics, Personalized Recommendations), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Capability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Customer Data Platform (CDP) market is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2020 to USD 10.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34% during the forecast period. The major growth factors of the CDP include increasing spending on marketing and advertising activities by enterprises, changing landscape of customer intelligence, and proliferation of customer channels.
This market study covers the CDP market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The CDP market by component is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are consulting services and support and maintenance. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of CDP, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services, as these solutions require training due to technical complexities.
Travel and hospitality industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The CDP market by industry vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), travel and hospitality, telecom and IT, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, government, and others (government, automobile, and education). The travel and hospitality segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Organizations are adopting CDP solutions to understand customer behavior and design better campaigns to give a personalized experience to their customers.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as India, China and Japan; growing digitalization; increasing adoption of advanced big data and analytics technologies; and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Customer Data Platform Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Applications
4.3 Market By Region
4.4 Market in North America, By Application and Industry Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Spending on Marketing and Advertising Activities By Enterprises
5.2.1.2 Changing Landscape of Customer Intelligence
5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Customer Channels
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Privacy Laws and Protection of Customer Data are Critical for CDP Adoption
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Automated Smart Machines to Drive Customer Experience
5.2.3.2 Increasing Investment and Funding in CDP Startups
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Longer Time Required for Creating Marketing Campaigns
5.2.4.2 Confusion Around What CDP Can and Should Do
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Use Cases
5.3.1.1 Use Case: to Understand an Increasingly Diverse Customer Base Across Industries
5.3.1.2 Use Case: to Drive A Highly Personalized Account-Based Marketing Campaign
5.3.1.3 Use Case: to Close More Valuable Deals Quickly
5.3.1.4 Use Case: to Increase Pipeline Quality, Conversion Rates and Win Rates
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Governance, Risk, and Compliance
5.4.3 European Union Data Protection Regulation
5.4.4 Can-Spam Act
5.4.5 Eprivacy Regulation
5.4.6 SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance
5.4.7 California Consumer Privacy Act
5.5 Future Outlook
5.5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.6 Customer Data Platform Architecture
6 Customer Data Platform Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Platform
6.3 Services
7 Customer Data Platform Market By Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Customer Data Platform Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Customer Data Platform Market By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Personalized Recommendations
9.3 Predictive Analytics
9.4 Customer Engagement and Retention
9.5 Marketing Data Segmentation
9.6 Security Management
9.7 Others
10 Customer Data Platform Market By Industry Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Retail and eCommerce
10.4 Media and Entertainment
10.5 Travel and Hospitality
10.6 Telecom and IT
10.7 Healthcare
10.8 Other Industry Verticals
11 Customer Data Platform Market By Capability
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Open Access
11.3 Real-Time Analytics
11.4 Audience Management
11.5 Identity Management
12 Customer Data Platform Market By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Startup Microquadrant Overview
13.2.1 Progressive Companies
13.2.2 Responsive Companies
13.2.3 Dynamic Companies
13.2.4 Starting Blocks
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Oracle
14.3 SAP
14.4 Adobe
14.5 Salesforce
14.6 Microsoft
14.7 SAS Institute
14.8 Teradata
14.9 Nice
14.10 Dun & Bradstreet
14.11 Leadspace
14.12 Zylotech
14.13 Bluevenn
14.14 Calibermind
14.15 Celebrus (D4t4 Solutions)
14.16 Tealium
14.17 Agilone
14.18 Blueconic
14.19 Lytics
14.20 Ignitionone
14.21 Amperity
14.22 Right to Win
