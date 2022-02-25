DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Plant Control System Market by Component, Plant Type, Application, Solution: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power plant control system market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.4 by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2030.
Power plant control system is an essential component of the hardware, software, and services used to operate, monitor, and provide safety to the plants. Power plants employ controllers to manage and regulate pressure, temperature, flow, level, and vibration. each of which must be monitored and controlled. Furthermore, controllers used in the power plants are also employed in the oil & gas industries and other manufacturing industries. Power plants are highly automated, and numerous software applications such as SCADA, DCS, and others are used in power plants. The systems that can be controlled from the central control room are electrical auxiliaries for unit transformers, grid connection, generator/unit protection, excitation, synchronization, auxiliary transformers, and switchgear. Traditionally, these electrical devices were hardwired to inputs/outputs (I/O) and data-controlled systems (DCS).
The power plant control system market is segmented on the basis of component, plant type, application, solution and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into hardware, software and services. On the basis of plant type, it is divided into coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, renewables and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into boiler & auxiliaries' control, generator excitation & electrical control, turbine & auxiliaries control system and others). On the basis of solution, it is categorized into Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA), Plant Asset Management (PAM), Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Plant Lifecycle Management (PLM)). On the basis of region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global power plant control system market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include ABB, Emerson, Endress Hauser, General Electric, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Rockwell, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Plant Type
- Coal
- Oil
- Natural Gas
- Nuclear
- Hydroelectric
- Renewables
- Others
By Application
- Boiler & Auxiliaries Control
- Generator Excitation & Electrical Control
- Turbine & Auxiliaries Control System
- Others
- Solution
- Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Plant Asset Management (PAM)
- Distributed Control System (DCS)
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Plant Lifecycle Management (PLM)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS in the global power plant control system market are:
1. ABB
2. Emerson
3. Endress+Hauser
4. General Electric
5. Hitachi
6. Mitsubishi Electric
7. Omron
8. Rockwell
9. Schneider Electric
10. Siemens
