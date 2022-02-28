SYDNEY, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Journey announces the release of Asset Journey AMP, the Asset Management Program created by and for Australian Retirement Village Operators. The program allows villages to meet the demands of the New South Wales "Retirement Villages Act", which requires operators to have an AMP ready by 1 July 2022.
Asset Journey AMP includes all elements mandated by the legislation:
- Asset Register
- Maintenance Schedules (actual and estimated)
- 3-Year Report for Capital Maintenance
- Custom Reports
With the 1 July deadline looming, plus the need to allow residents 60 days to review the AMP, operators must move fast. Asset Journey AMP is ready-to-go and only requires uploading of asset data to meet the deadline.
In addition, the AMP can be used to manage all assets in a village, helping the village to reduce costs and run more efficiently. With detailed tracking of assets by location, condition, age, purchase price, and repair history, village managers have a clear view of the status of assets throughout the village, whether in individual units or in common areas.
Asset Journey AMP also provides maintenance tasks and work orders for Preventative Maintenance and Reactive Maintenance of assets. The costs, date, and other details of these upkeep and repair activities are recorded and become part of the required reports that residents and auditors review.
Asset Journey is a collaboration between Tulich in New South Wales and Crow Canyon Software, based in California. Tulich operates six retirement and aged card communities in New South Wales; Crow Canyon is a global software company. By working together, the two companies produced Asset Journey AMP, the first Asset Management Plan software created by and for Retirement Village Operators.
Contact Asset Journey for a free demo, pricing, and more details.
Media Contact
Aidan O'Flaherty, Asset Journey, +61 0419 435 311, sales@assetjourney.com
SOURCE Asset Journey