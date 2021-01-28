FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 21, 2021, 51 Innovation Awards finalists and their supporters attended a virtual event hosted by D CEO and Dallas Innovates to celebrate 13 individuals and companies leading Dallas Fort-Worth into what D CEO Magazine is calling "The Golden Age of Innovation." Of this richly diverse group, Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda won the highly prestigious Startup Innovator of the Year Award.
"I share this honor with my incredible team whose passion for helping our clients solve complex problems inspires me to nurture an environment that celebrates creativity and fuels innovation," said Kurzius. "Together we will redefine what it means to live and work in uncharted territory while unlocking the opportunities the new normal has to offer."
D CEO magazine released the list of winners the day after the event acknowledging the contributions they have made to fortify Dallas Fort-Worth's journey through the aftermath of last year's events.
"2020 created a global demand for innovative new products and solutions never before seen," wrote Kelsey Vanderschoot, Associate Editor of D CEO Magazine. "Many have risen to the challenge, working tirelessly to meet new needs, ease complex processes, and create a new way forward."
The second annual Innovations Awards ceremony honored outstanding companies, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, entrepreneurs, and other leaders driving innovation and disrupting business in North Texas.
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product. To learn more, visit https://www.assetpanda.com/
About Dallas Innovates
Dallas Innovates is a collaboration of D Magazine Partners and the Dallas Regional Chamber. The publication, launched in 2016, covers the ideas and innovators that make Dallas-Fort Worth a hub for innovation and business growth. It covers what's new and next in the region—online and in print—from startup to enterprise, education to invention, and creative to social innovation. You can get the daily email here.
About D CEO Magazine
D CEO is a national award-winning magazine that covers Dallas-Fort Worth companies by writing about the executives and entrepreneurs who lead them.
