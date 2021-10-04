FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda, a leading provider of asset tracking software that serves clients in more than 45 countries, announced today that they have expanded their customer service offerings to include a range of 24/7 online support options.
"Supporting our clients has always been one of our top priorities," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "As a company serving businesses on a global scale, we have to make sure our world-class support team is available at all times to provide assistance."
This new service offering adds to a robust support system that now includes access to live chat, email support, web conference meetings, and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST phone support for qualified clients. The model makes Asset Panda one of very few providers in the asset tracking and management industry that offers such a high level of access to support services.
Asset Panda's customer service team has received consistent praise from clients, receiving a 4.8 out of 5-star average customer service rating from over 1,100 clients on Gartner-owned review site Capterra. According to one Senior Support Analyst for an Information Technology and Services company, "Overall my experience has been amazing. One of the big selling points for us was the customer service, everyone we have spoken with has been extremely helpful and welcoming."
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product.
