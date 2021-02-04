FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has named Asset Panda to its list of the Best IT Asset Management Software Companies of 2021. The top systems were evaluated based on security features, expense controls, and reporting options.
"The IT asset management world is changing as fast as the technology that propels it," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "IT professionals seek more than just a tracking tool that can evolve with their unique needs. Our platform offers our clients a source of truth that enables them to achieve mastery of their company's assets while safeguarding their privacy and data."
Asset Panda and other solutions were required to support cost tracking features that allow teams to plan and review upcoming tech expenses. Experts at Digital.com selected platforms that provide features like asset audits, maintenance scheduling, and compliance tracking to improve security. The study also examined reporting tools that show performance issues or help to track down bugs and errors.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 90 solutions. Visit https://digital.com/it-asset-management-software/ to access the complete list of best IT asset management software.
Digital.com also listed Asset Panda in four other "Best" categories: Fixed Asset Management Software, Equipment Maintenance Software, Asset Tracking Software, and Enterprise Asset Management Software.
ABOUT ASSET PANDA
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product. To learn more, visit https://www.assetpanda.com/
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Angela Ledford, Asset Panda, 4699206132, angela@assetpanda.com
SOURCE Asset Panda