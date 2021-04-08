FRISCO, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda announced today it was named a Category Leader for Maintenance Management software by GetApp, a Gartner Digital Markets company. Category Leaders are designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.
"Client success is our north star on our mission to rid the world of its asset management woes," explained Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "When our clients achieve their asset management goals and feel compelled to share their satisfaction with our product and service, it encourages us to keep innovating."
Category Leaders is published on GetApp, the recommendation engine SMBs need to make the right software choice. Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. Category Leaders for Maintenance Management software is available here.
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product.
About Gartner
Founded in 1979, Gartner is the leading research and advisory company that provides senior leaders across the enterprise with the indispensable business insights, advice, and tools they need to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the organizations of tomorrow.
Required disclaimer: GetApp Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.
