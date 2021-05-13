FRISCO, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda announced today it was named a FrontRunner for Top IT Management Software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them. This is Asset Panda's second FrontRunners nod and sixth Gartner badge in 2021.
"When companies optimize their technology resources and simplify the complex data associated with them, it streamlines the traditionally daunting task of IT asset management," explained Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "Our daily mission at Asset Panda is to ensure our clients are equipped to navigate their unique asset landscapes, resolve conflicts with a singular source of truth and innovate to grow with our evolving digital world."
FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, a Gartner company that helps businesses navigate the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses.
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product.
About Gartner
Founded in 1979, Gartner is the leading research and advisory company that provides senior leaders across the enterprise with the indispensable business insights, advice, and tools they need to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the organizations of tomorrow.
Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.
