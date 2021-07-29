FRISCO, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda announced today it was named a Category Leader for Barcoding Software by GetApp, a Gartner company that helps businesses evaluate which software products fit their needs by using unbiased, data-driven factors to rank the value of SaaS companies available in today's market.
"We're on a mission to show organizations around the world that manually logging asset information into an already outdated spreadsheet or notebook is costing them greatly in wasted time and money," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "We back that awareness with nearly a decade's worth of our client's successes with Asset Panda's fast, simple and configurable barcode tracking tool that goes wherever they go and works the way they want it to work."
Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. Each of the five factors are worth 20 points each for a total of possible 100 points. Asset Panda earned a perfect score for barcoding software and claimed it's seat at the top.
Category Leaders is published on GetApp, the recommendation engine SMBs need to make the right software choice. Category Leaders for barcoding software is available here. To learn more about Asset Panda's barcoding technology, visit our website.
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. Our mission is to make your company's asset control platform one of the most powerful assets you have. That's why we designed Asset Panda to be mobile, powerful, and easy-to-use, with parameters that you can fully configure based on your unique needs. To learn more, visit https://www.assetpanda.com/
About GetApp
GetApp is the premier online resource for businesses exploring software as a service (SaaS) products. Buyers easily compare software products side-by-side with GetApp's free interactive tools and detailed product data. GetApp features research, insights, trends, and validated user reviews, giving buyers the tools they need to make informed decisions for their organization. GetApp is a Gartner company. For more information, visit http://www.getapp.com.
Required disclaimer: GetApp Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.
Media Contact
Angela Ledford, Asset Panda, 469-920-6132, angela@assetpanda.com
SOURCE Asset Panda