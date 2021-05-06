FRISCO, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frisco Award Program has chosen asset tracking software company, Asset Panda, for its 2021 Best of Frisco Award in the Software Companies category.
"While operating in the digital age enables our team and client base to span the globe, our Frisco roots give us a competitive advantage simply through unwavering community solidarity and notoriety," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "This supportive, yet competitive environment fuels the innovation that makes Texas-based companies a force to be reckoned with."
Each year, the Frisco Award Program identifies local companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These companies enhance the positive image of small businesses and help make the Frisco area a great place to live, work, and play, through service to their customers and community.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Frisco Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Frisco Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product. Click here to learn more.
About Frisco Award Program
The Frisco Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Frisco area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Frisco Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
