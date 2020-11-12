DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assistive Technology Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Technology has become more integrated into consumers' daily lives than ever before, with devices that were once seen as a lifestyle embellishments evolving into necessities for individuals today. With this in mind, evolutions in assistive technologies can be seen across a wide variety of industries, as consumers look to technology to improve day-to-day functions.
The analyst has noted many key developments in this space, most notably a shift away from drive features and tech specs and a movement towards better UI. As consumers continue to become accustomed to the use of technology in all facets of their lives, usability has become the main focus across a wide variety of industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - Assistive Technology Trend Report
- Megatrend Overview
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
- Voice-activated technology for Senior Care
- Expanded Television
- Morning AI
- Assisted Stylist
- Speaker Companion
- Guided Cookware
3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies
- Smart Detection Hair Dryers
- Hand Washing Apps
- AI-Enabled Face Razors
- At-Home Oral Care Scanners
- Coaching Electric Toothbrushes
- Light Powered Mouthwash
- AI-Powered Posture Coaches
- Algorithm Powered Knee Braces
- Noninvasive Doctor-Free Medical Devices
- Soothing Sleep-Supporting Devices
- Senior Health Voice Assistants
- Smart Sleep-Assistance Devices
- Movement-Tracking Baby Onesies
- Automated Infant Seat Soothers
- Cognitive Learning Robots
- Cake-Making Coding Games
- Connected Toddler Play Mats
- Motivational Neuroscience-Backed Toys
- Automated WiFi Door Locks
- AI-Powered Twin Camera Vacuums
- Autonomous One-Pot Cooking Systems
- Connected Griller Accessories
- App-Enabled Smart Cookware
- Self-Adjusting Smart Blinds
- AI Washing Machines
- Futuristic AI Kitchen Assistants
- Self-Watering Gardening Towers
- Voice Assistant Hydroponic Gardens
- Automated Mess-Free Litter Boxes
- Automated Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaners
- AI-Powered Lawn Care Robots
- Connected Automated Instrument Tuners
- Streamlined Household Management Apps
- Wardrobe Tracking Apps
- AI-Integrated Design Websites
4. Appendix
- Special Features and Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- AeroGarden
- Chefling and Bosch
- Embodied
- Farmstand
- LG
- PetSafe
- TOELECT
- Toadi
- Weber
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c70gg9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716