Associated and Stoffel Equipment Company Donate Pallet Jacks to Archdiocese of Milwaukee
ADDISON, Ill., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated and Stoffel Equipment Company, providers of integrated supply chain solutions, have donated 16 Pallet Jacks to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, a non-for-profit organization. The pallet jacks will be distributed to parishes throughout the archdiocese to replace or augment old equipment, enabling the schools and parishes to perform their ministries more effectively.
Lydia LoCoco, Director of Community Relations for The Archdiocese of Milwaukee said "This generous donation allows us to provide charitable service in response to the needs of some of our most underserved populations. Associated and Stoffel Equipment Company are a community leader and collaborative partner in this service, and Archbishop Jerome Listecki, along with the Catholics of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, sincerely thank you for this generous donation."
Associated and Stoffel strongly believe in their responsibility to give back to the community that has supported them over their 60 years in business. This donation was given as part of their overall corporate social responsibility initiative that aims to support local organizations that make their communities a better place.
About Associated and Stoffel Equipment Company: Celebrating over 60 years of providing their customers with innovative solutions that optimize space and order fulfillment operations within their supply chain, Associated understands that handling materials in the supply chain should be more than material handling. By utilizing their unparalleled experience and industry best practices they are able to evaluate current methods and processes for storage, order fulfillment, labor and equipment utilization and recommend practical strategies to enhance their effectiveness and reduce overall cost. Featuring leading-edge engineering, fleet optimization and labor management solutions to complement industry-leading sales, service, rentals and parts, Associated has been the recipient of multiple awards in recognition of being a premier organization in the supply chain industry. Stoffel Equipment Company is the Sister Company of Associated. Both Associated and Stoffel are Authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Centers. For more information visit http://www.associated-solutions.com
About Archdiocese of Milwaukee: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee covers 4,758 square miles in southeast Wisconsin and includes the following counties: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. They operate parishes, schools, and community outreach programs supporting the community. More than 500,000 people every year have their lives impacted by the Archdiocese in some way—through a parish, school, or ministries like Catholic Charities which supports the poor, sick, and vulnerable. For more information visit http://www.archmil.org
####
Publisher note - Send reader responses to:
Associated
Attn: Debbie Tworek
133 North Swift Road, Addison, IL 60101
Phone: 630-588-3572
dtworek@associated-solutions.com
Media Contact
Debbie Tworek, Associated, 1 6305883572, dtworek@associated-solutions.com
SOURCE Associated