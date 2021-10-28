OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated Bank, Wisconsin's largest bank holding company, has partnered with LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions, to train their staff and optimize their customer experience.
Associated Bank selected LemonadeLXP for their specialization in financial services, engaging learning experience, and ability to transform frontline staff into advisors.
Associated Bank also signed on to LemonadeLXP's integrated digital adoption platform, Digital Academy, to help customers with digital adoption.
"We're excited to be working with Associated Bank," said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. "We built LemonadeLXP specifically to help financial institutions transform their training, so Associated Bank is a really great fit. They're an innovative bunch and they value excellent employee and customer experiences. Really looking forward to helping them level up their training and delivering the best experiences possible."
About Associated Banc-Corp
Associated Banc-Corp has total assets of $34 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at http://www.associatedbank.com.
About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions. The learning experience platform combines game-based learning, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and social learning to upskill remote and on-site employees faster. The digital adoption platform, Digital Academy, supports frontline staff and customers/members as they migrate to digital channels. Digital Academy allows financial institutions to quickly author a branded, searchable, WCAG AA-compliant online hub with technology walkthroughs, app simulations, loan application guides, and videos — no developers needed. For more information, visit http://www.lemonadelxp.com or contact us at hello@lemonadelxp.com.
