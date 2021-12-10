LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated Research is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. Released on December 7th, the website has been newly designed with the user in mind. With an updated look, the website has never been more user friendly. In a few simple steps, you can now purchase your next instrument on our website.
Focused on the user's experience, the navigation and functionality of the website has been refined. The newly reinvented website allows users to purchase everything they may need directly on the site. All products listed on the site have extensive product information, providing the user with more information before purchasing. Furthermore, there is now an Industry tab that will provide the user with Industry specific information and guidelines.
The newly enhanced website has a variety of educational resources to help the user and their team better understand electrical safety testing such as: webinars, videos, whitepapers, and more. Additionally, the new website supplies the user with answers to common error messages with troubleshooting guidelines.
Associated Research's new website will be updated on a regular basis. Additional features are planned to be added.
Contact the company at 1-847-367-4077, email at info@arisafety.com or visit their site at http://www.arisafety.com. For editorial questions, please contact Mara Naffziger at mara.naffziger@ikonixusa.com.
Media Contact
Mara Naffziger, Ikonix, 1.847.549.3335, mara.naffziger@ikonixusa.com
SOURCE Associated Research