Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the 'Best MSP Technical Support' Award at the North American Channel Partner Insight (CPI) MSP Innovation Awards 2022. The MSP Innovation Awards 2022 celebrate dynamic companies who are serving as extraordinary examples of success in the American managed services market.
WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the 'Best MSP Technical Support' Award at the North American Channel Partner Insight (CPI) MSP Innovation Awards 2022. The MSP Innovation Awards 2022 celebrate dynamic companies who are serving as extraordinary examples of success in the American managed services market.
Assured Data Protection is the largest Rubrik MSP and the first MSP to receive official Rubrik Authorised Support Partner (RASP) accreditation. It is an established MSP of data management, backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity solutions in the US. The company works directly with customers, MSPs and the reseller community to ensure that businesses can protect and recover their critical data and operations in the event of outages, natural disasters, ransomware, and cyber-attacks.
Assured Data Protection customers receive a fully managed Rubrik service from design and implementation through to recovery and daily proactive support. Customers span a wide range of commercial segments, including; financial services, legal, pharmaceuticals and the public sector. Assured Data Protection manages 400+ customer sites in more than 40 countries.
Stacy Hayes, Co-Founder and EVP, Americas at Assured Data Protection said: "At Assured Data Protection we enjoy the challenge of delivering exceptional service to our customers. Time and time again this has separated us from the MSP competition. Our technical support team is second to none in the market and we've consistently demonstrated a proven track record of delivering top-grade technical support. We're thrilled to be selected as a winner and proud of the whole team for their continued hard work."
Nima Sherpa Green, CPI Editor, said: "The Best MSP Technical Support category was one of the most hotly contested categories in this year's awards. Judges noted how Assured Data Protection demonstrated the sophisticated ways in which it is helping its customers with their technical and business-critical requirements. Congratulations from Channel Partner Insight on being a winner in the 2022 US MSP Innovation Awards."
Assured Data Protection was also recently named winner of Rubrik's 2022 Partner Recognition Award for Managed Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America at Rubrik's inaugural Partner Recognition Awards.
To book a meeting with the Assured Data Protection team, please contact us at info@assured-dp.com.
About Channel Partner Insight
Channel Partner Insight provides leaders of resellers, distributors, MSPs and other specialist consultancies with exclusive analysis of the fast-changing channel sector in Europe and the US, helping them to make smarter business decisions. The transatlantic title, launched in 2019, is owned by London-based Incisive Media. With journalists based in the UK and the US, CPI provides high-quality journalism for channel business leaders, taking a uniquely transatlantic view on the market.
About Assured Data Protection
Assured Data Protection is a global data backup, disaster recovery, business continuity and extended detection and response managed service provider. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience Assured Data Protection delivers scalable solutions based on the Rubrik cloud data management and best of breed data protection platforms. The Company is recognized as the first Managed Service Provider (MSP) to be elevated as a Rubrik Authorized Support Partner (RASP) and gained the distinction of being selected by Solutions Review Magazine as a Top 20 Vendor for data disaster recovery and CIO Review as a Top 20 Vendor for data backup. For more information, visit http://www.assured-dp.com.
Media Contact
Matthew Valleskey, Assured Data Protection, 7038884783 x116, Matthew.Valleskey@assured-dp.com
SOURCE Assured Data Protection