HERNDON, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data management solutions, announced that the Company was chosen by the editors of Solutions Review as one of the top 20 solutions providers for data disaster recovery. The Company is profiled in the newly published 2021 "Disaster Recovery as a Service" Buyers Guide. The Guide offers IT Directors key information needed to assess their internal needs to protect against the growing number of cyber-attacks occurring each year. It also provides key questions IT management needs to ask of potential vendors when evaluating options to handle Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). This complimentary Guide is available for download here.
DRaaS solutions are a popular alternative to traditional disaster recovery and can help users recover from cyber-crimes with minimal disruptions, all while being more scalable and flexible than their data center counterparts, according to Solutions Review editors.
"It is an honor to be recognized once again as one of the top 20 companies offering solutions for disaster recovery," says Stacy Hayes, EVP, Americas. "As enterprises of all types continue their shift toward a ubiquitous digital marketplace and the threat of cybercrime increases, the burden on IT departments to safeguard data intensifies. Our outsourced approach leverages our internal expertise in this area with the award-winning Rubrik cloud data management platform to create a custom, reliable and affordable alternative to in-house DRaaS," he added.
Interested to find out more? Assured Data Protection has produced a 10-page white paper, "Advantages of Moving Data Backup and Disaster Recovery to a Managed Services Model" which sheds light on this leading trend in cloud data management. It can be downloaded at no cost now.
