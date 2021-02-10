LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that TJS Financial Services, LLC (TJS) of Pittsburgh, PA has joined AssuredPartners. The firm has been serving individuals and businesses within the area for over 20 years.
Gary Casciola, Director of Retirement Plan Services, said, "Our team is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in our relationship with every client, and now our partnership with AssuredPartners. We look forward to building and growing with AssuredPartners."
"We are pleased to bring the hardworking, dedicated team of TJS Financial Services along with Gary's expertise in 401k and wealth management to the team in Pittsburgh as we grow our mission of Power through Partnership," said AssuredPartners Regional President, Todd Stocksdale.
"We are excited to have TJS join our team as our corporate cultures align with a client-centered focus and dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions. We welcome the clientele and team to AssuredPartners," said AssuredPartners CEO, Tom Riley.
For more information on TJS, please visit: http://www.tjsfinancial.com/
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 7,500 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, call 513-624-1779, email jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 5136241779, jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com
SOURCE AssuredPartners