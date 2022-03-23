Astronomer is the developer of a modern data orchestration platform, powered by Apache Airflow™, that enables data teams to increase the availability of trusted data. As the commercial developer of Airflow, Astronomer enables data engineers, data scientists and data analysts to build, run and observe pipelines-as-code, which improves productivity and data availability, reduces costs and results in a better understanding of complex dependencies across the entire data ecosystem. Founded in 2018, Astronomer is a global remote-first company with hubs in Cincinnati, Ohio; New York; San Francisco and San Jose, Calif. Customers, including Condé Nast, Sonos, Rappi, StockX and Electronic Arts, in more than 35 countries trust Astronomer as their partner for data orchestration. The company’s investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, J.P. Morgan, K5 Global, Meritech Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Venrock. For more information, visit www.astronomer.io.