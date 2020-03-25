TEMPE, Ariz., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University announces a significant enhancement to its highly ranked MBA program. This week, the W. P. Carey MBA has been designated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security as a STEM-eligible degree program. This designation is effective immediately, giving those graduating in 2020 and beyond a STEM-designated MBA.
"This designation shows W. P. Carey's continual focus on the growing worldwide demand for well-rounded, analytical thinkers in the workforce," said Dean Amy Hillman. "As companies and our business partners rely more on analytics, we evolved our programs to stay future-oriented, making sure our students graduate with the technical skills employers need."
The benefits of a STEM education are tremendous for international students, because it comes with up to 36 months of optional practical training (OPT), compared to 12 months for non-STEM degrees. That also means longer work authorizations and more opportunities to gain invaluable skills in the U.S.
The designation is also incredibly valuable for domestic students. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that demand for STEM jobs will grow by 13% by 2027, with higher wages than non-STEM jobs: The national average for STEM salaries is $87,570, while non-STEM jobs earn roughly half as much, with an annual average of $45,700.
The new designation applies to all five W. P. Carey MBA platforms: Full-time, Professional Flex, Executive, Online, and the new Fast-track MBA. Students interested in pursuing a W. P. Carey MBA should visit wpcarey.asu.edu/mba to learn more about curriculum, application deadlines, and schedule choices.
