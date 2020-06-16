FREMONT, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS is launching new motherboards featuring the AMD B550 chipset, bringing the potential of PCIe® 4.0 to mainstream PC builds everywhere. Now available for purchase, the latest ASUS B550 series motherboards enable 20 general-purpose PCIe 4.0 lanes from 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors. The primary PCIe slot on all of the new ASUS B550 motherboards offers 16 lanes of Gen 4 connectivity, and the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processor features as many as four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports running at up to 10Gbps directly from the CPU. ASUS is also bringing exciting features to enhance the B550 series motherboards, including Wi-Fi 6, robust power delivery, increased DRAM speed, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, BIOS Flashback and AI Noise Cancelling support. The new AI Noise Cancelling technology works by applying advanced filters to ensure background noise is cleanly filtered out. The B550 chip itself gets an upgrade to PCIe 3.0 for its built-in lanes. These upgrades make B550 a tantalizing platform for mainstream builders around the world.
ASUS engineers and designers have produced a grand total of 11 B550 motherboards across three families. ROG Strix boards fill out the top end with innovative features like efficient and cool-running VRMs, enhanced audio, and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. TUF Gaming boards blend high-end features with a battle-tested, reliable, and attainable package, while the Prime series rolls up all the features needed for all-around builds. A complete motherboard guide with specifications and images as well as links on where to purchase each board is located in the Edge Up Article and product page*.
"We are seeing increasing user demands for flexible systems that perform well in a multitude of tasks from gaming to content creation more than ever before," said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. "AMD is excited to bring the power of 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors and cutting edge PCIe® 4.0 support to the mainstream users with our latest AMD B550 chipset. From Strix to Prime and everything in-between from our partners at ASUS, AMD is confident these new B550 platforms will provide flexibility and power never seen before on a mainstream platform."
AVAILABILITY AND PRICING
ROG Strix B550-E Gaming will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $279.99 USD.
ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $209.99 USD.
ROG Strix B550-F Gaming will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $189.99 USD.
ROG Strix B550-I Gaming will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $229.99 USD.
TUF Gaming B550-Plus will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $169.99 USD.
TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (Wi-Fi) will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $179.99 USD.
TUF Gaming B550M-Plus will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $159.99 USD.
Prime B550-Plus will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $149.99 USD.
Prime B550M-A (Wi-Fi) will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $149.99 USD.
Prime B550M-A will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America for $134.99 USD.
Prime B550M-K will be available on June 16th 2020 in North America. Price will be available soon.
