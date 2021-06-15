BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Annual Meeting of the ISSCR is a major international attractor of professionals in fields related to stem cells and stem cell medicine. June 21-26, the ISSCR's second virtual annual meeting will take place around the globe via the internet.
The many veteran participants of the previous in-person annual meetings are now better adjusted to a virtual meeting experience, like many other professional organizations around the world. However, there will be some participants for whom the virtual ISSCR Annual Meeting experience will be the only one they have known. Stem cell biotechnology company, Asymmetrex, LLC will be one of those participants.
In a recent interview with editors of the online business and technology news portal SuperbCrew, Asymmetrex's President and CEO, James L. Sherley, M.D., Ph.D., talked about his company's upcoming participation in ISSCR 2021. Asymmetrex is an exhibiting company and was also selected to present a scientific research poster.
Sherley shared that his company's absence at previous meetings primarily reflected careful management of limited financial resources. This year, he said Asymmetrex was attending because "we have something of great value to share with the ISSCR community that will accelerate progress in research and medicine with adult tissue stem cells."
That "something of great value" is Asymmetrex's lead technology, kinetic stem cell counting. KSC counting is the first technology able to determine the number and dosage of therapeutic tissue stem cells. Attendees in ISSCR 2021 will have ample opportunities to learn all about the advantages of KSC counting in Asymmetrex's virtual exhibitor booth and its Poster #345 video presentation.
Asymmetrex, LLC is a Massachusetts life sciences company with a focus on developing technologies to advance stem cell medicine. The company's U.S. and U.K. patent portfolio contains biotechnologies that solve the two main technical problems – production and quantification – that have stood in the way of effective use of human adult tissue stem cells for regenerative medicine and drug development. Asymmetrex markets kinetic stem cell (KSC) counting, the first technology for determination of the dose and quality of tissue stem cell preparations for use in stem cell transplantation therapies and pre-clinical drug evaluations. Asymmetrex is a member company of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute BioFabUSA (ARMI) and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio).
