BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The President and CEO of Massachusetts stem cell biotechnology company Asymmetrex, James L. Sherley, M.D., Ph.D., has a busy speaking schedule for May and June. He is scheduled to give presentations in three virtual conference forums.
The scheduled virtual conferences are Clinical Trials Supply USA 2021, May 11; 5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Bioprocessing and Biotherapeutics – UK, EU & APAC 2021, May 20-21; and the International Society for Stem Cell Research 2021 Annual Meeting, June 21-26. In addition, though not giving a formal presentation, Asymmetrex is a Tier 3 member sponsor of the American Regenerative Manufacturing Institute's 2021 Virtual Spring Meeting in the Millyard, June 8-17.
CEO Sherley says, "Determining the number or dosage of therapeutic stem cells, like hematopoietic stem cells and mesenchymal stem cells, is the common denominator unmet need for all these disciplines." Asymmetrex's first-in-kind kinetic stem cell (KSC) counting technology provides an effective solution to the decades old dilemma of there being no means to determine the stem cell dosage of stem cell treatments.
Sherley will be presenting the company's most recent improvements in its KSC counting technology. With initial introduction, KSC counting was verified to do what methods like flow cytometry and colon forming unit (CFU) testing were unable to do. KSC counting can distinguish tissue stem cells, which are curative, from committed progenitor cells, which are not. The first generation of KSC counting required several weeks to perform. A soon to be released newer version of the technology requires only a few days to perform and at greatly reduced cost.
Asymmetric is now initiating studies to validate the clinical impact of treating patients with stem cell treatments of known stem cell dosage. Sherley is confident that, "It's basic medicine. Finally knowing the stem cell dosage of stem cell treatments must necessarily be better for patients."
Asymmetrex, LLC is a Massachusetts life sciences company with a focus on developing technologies to advance stem cell medicine. The company's U.S. and U.K. patent portfolio contains biotechnologies that solve the two main technical problems – production and quantification – that have stood in the way of effective use of human adult tissue stem cells for regenerative medicine and drug development. Asymmetrex markets the first technology for determination of the dose and quality of tissue stem cell preparations for use in stem cell transplantation therapies and pre-clinical drug evaluations. Asymmetrex is a member company of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute BioFabUSA and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.
