Hybrid programme simulcast online and streamed on ViuTV; FREE registration now open -- Over 80 speakers from leading innovative companies such as Animoca Brands, Archi-Tectonics, Cathay Pacific Airways, Christie's, Daikoku Design Institute, Epic Games, Elevate, FILA China, Heatherwick Studio, Herzog & de Meuron, Het Nieuwe Instituut, Jason Bruges Studio, JLL, Lenovo Group, Massive Change Network, MillerKnoll, MPlus Museum Limited, Power Station of Art, Refik Anadol Studio, Six Senses Hotels Resorts & Spa, Snøhetta, Studio Zhu-Pei, Tatler Asia Group, The Coca-Cola Company, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, World's 50 Best Restaurants, Xiaomi, and many more