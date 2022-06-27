As part of the DeliverHealth Platform, the company's 'best-of-breed' autonomous coding solution alleviates time and cost while simultaneously boosting coder satisfaction
CLEARWATER, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At this year's HFMA Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado, from June 26-29, DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for hospitals, health systems and group practices, will showcase its recently launched documentation, coding and the digital health patient experience DeliverHealth Platform at Booth #833. The platform removes inherent complexities clinicians and care teams face while helping administration and operations obtain the realization of their EHR investments.
With a focus on the 'Cost-Effectiveness of Health' taking center stage at this year's HFMA event, DeliverHealth will further demonstrate how its novel platform and unique 'best-of-breed' approach to rendering purpose-built AI autonomous coding solution within workflows delivers 15-30% time back and exponentially greater cost savings, enabling health organizations to appropriately code, bill faster, increase cash on hand, and decrease costs. When fully optimized, the autonomous coding tool completes coding within seconds at an unlimited volume threshold and takes advantage of the best technology available with no friction for the coding function.
"In the past year, the Great Resignation has deeply affected the healthcare industry, and this includes coders," said Monica DuBois, Vice President of Coding Technology Solutions at DeliverHealth. "In fact, prior to the pandemic, medical coding was one of the top 20 most-in-demand jobs in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and with a labor shortage, this has likely only risen. When a group practice, hospital or health system is unable to hire enough coders, it inevitably leads to lost revenue over time and considerable risk to compliance."
"However, with the addition of innovative, purpose- and specialty-built autonomous coding solutions within frictionless coder workflows, healthcare organizations benefit from accelerated revenue cycles, which improves demonstrable key performance indicators such as reductions in Discharged Not Final Billed, as well as improves coder satisfaction by providing coders the time they need to evaluate more complicated encounters," DuBois said. "That's where they should be practicing at the top of their license anyway, sharpening skills that help them advance their careers."
This kind of clinical documentation improvement as a result of autonomous coding separates DeliverHealth from anyone in the market, as the company continues to create an ecosystem to aggregate multiple, proven, specialty-specific autonomous engines. Applying purpose-built artificial intelligence, DeliverHealth determines the best engine based on patient types, through SDKs and APIs, allowing optimization of autonomous coding by using one, unified platform where all exception coding can be completed. Al autonomous and human coding is performed within the platform, with offers access to business intelligence report. By integrating with AI engines that have proven to consistently deliver a range of accuracy, depending on specialty, DeliverHealth normalizes and categorizes the encounter documentation and is able to provide reliable and continuous feedback loops, which increases automation percentages overtime and delivers to providers the most optimal results. Furthermore, the accuracy and reliability of the coding feature ensures that a coder's attention will only be required when an exception occurs.
About DeliverHealth
Our name says it all… DeliverHealth simplifies Electronic Health Record (EHR), patient engagement and revenue cycle complexities, so providers can spend more time delivering the care patients need and less on documentation and technology. We make sure your people, processes, technology and patients are aligned and engaged for better outcomes and greater success. Our platform of solutions and services clears the way for the healthcare connections that matter most, removing complexities from within health systems from the ground up and helping solve systemic issues such as physician burnout, the connected patient experience, and the transition to digital health. By building simplicity into documentation, codification and the digital health patient experience, our customers see realization of their EHR investments and improve upon their security and risk management. With clients and operations in five countries, hundreds of successful EHR go-live deployments, and over three decades of Health Information Management expertise, DeliverHealth helps today's providers prepare now for the future of healthcare. Visit http://www.deliverhealth.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
