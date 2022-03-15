MADISON, Wis., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for hospitals, health systems and group practices, today announced the launch of its partner program. Led by Joe Luber, DeliverHealth's newly appointed Vice President of Business Development, Partnerships, the program supports strategic partners within the eco-system growing sales domestically and internationally, while enabling healthcare organizations to simplify the daily complexities of healthcare, improve patient outcomes and reduce overall costs.
The formalization of the company's partner program follows the recent launch of the DeliverHealth Platform, built to unify point solutions in healthcare and clear the way for essential, resilient connections among providers, clinicians and patients. The platform allows for frictionless access and effective workflows to apply purpose-built explainable AI with needed human-in-the-loop flexibility that delivers speed to value.
Urgency stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in the adoption of technology over the past two years, and digital health continues to be a top priority in the industry. As hospitals and health systems seek new, innovative digital health tools, they see the benefit in a suite of software and services capabilities that can lower capital expenses, improve enterprise analytical capabilities, and realize greater ROI from their existing technology investments.
"Staying true to our mission of putting simplicity into work, DeliverHealth's solutions are designed for an always-evolving partner ecosystem, which in turn enables our clients to drive greater adoption from their existing investments, to efficiently find new capabilities, and to build scalable solutions — all on a single platform," said Michael Clark, DeliverHealth CEO. "Through collaboration with our strategic enterprise and services partners, our partner program ensures our customers benefit from the right people, processes and technology that result in better health outcomes and greater success overall."
Initial program partners include organizations representing:
- Value-add Purpose-built AI and Technology Point Solutions
- Strategic Partner Sales Channels
- Digital Health and Patient Engagement
- Managed and Professional Services
DeliverHealth currently holds key strategic enterprise partnerships with Nextgen, EPIC (App Orchard), Cerner, Microsoft Partner Network, Medicom, scores of partners utilizing the platform to deliver and others.
To inquire about becoming a partner, visit DeliverHealth, or email partners@deliverhealth.com to learn more.
About DeliverHealth
Our name says it all… DeliverHealth simplifies Electronic Health Record (EHR), patient engagement and revenue cycle complexities, so providers can spend more time delivering the care patients need and less on documentation and technology. Our platform of solutions and services clears the way for the healthcare connections that matter most, removing complexities from within health systems from the ground up and helping solve systemic issues such as physician burnout, the connected patient experience, and the transition to digital health. By building simplicity into documentation, codification, EHR realization, digital health patient experience, and security and risk management, we make sure your people, processes, technology and patients are aligned and engaged for better outcomes and greater success. With clients and operations in five countries, hundreds of successful EHR go-live deployments, and over three decades of Health Information Management expertise, DeliverHealth helps today's providers prepare now for the future of healthcare. Visit http://www.deliverhealth.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact
Michelle Rand, ARPR, on behalf of DeliverHealth, 855.300.8209, michelle@arpr.com
SOURCE DeliverHealth