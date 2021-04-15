PALM BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Care Heroes, a digital health solution provider that automates caregiver incentives and captures real-time care data, announced today that AT Home Care Staffing, a Medicaid-certified Personal & Respite Care and Private Duty provider with four offices in Virginia, has selected its caregiver incentive platform to improve caregiver retention and drive behaviors that result in positive outcomes for patients.
"Our personal caregivers are the lifeblood of our organization, and we understand the important economic and social role they play in helping our clients live happier and healthier lives," said Ed Kassab, Founder and CEO of AT Home Care Staffing. "When we learned about the Care Heroes platform, I knew it would be just the right tool to help us not only recognize the hard work our care teams put in, but also help our organization consistently deliver high quality, personalized services."
For the past 25 years, AT Home Care Staffing has been delivering in-person care services in the home, nursing or rehab facilities, assisted living communities and independent living centers to families. Their team of more than 200 caregivers help patients with daily activities as well as live-in services for dementia and Alzheimer's patients. By delivering personalized care services, AT Home is able to help both patients and providers avoid costly complications that may result in unnecessary hospital visits or additional illnesses.
According to Chiara Bell, Founder and CEO of Care Heroes, "As caregiver burnout and retention remains a top concern across home healthcare service providers, we have seen a significant uptick in demand for our platform that is able to reward all caregivers – including clinical and family member resources – while also incentivizing them to follow care plans that have proven to generate positive patient outcomes. We're honored to be working with forward-looking organizations like AT Home who recognize the important role individual caregivers play in the daily care for patients."
How Care Heroes Works
The Care Heroes platform easily integrates with Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and EHR systems to capture caregiver reported data from the home. Critical information such as caregiver visit verification, care plan compliance, and patient satisfaction is intelligently aggregated to recognize and reward quality caregivers. Home care providers can additionally customize caregiver rewards based on key performance metrics that are unique to the home care agency.
Once information is collected on the platform, Care Heroes' proprietary artificial intelligence and natural language processing identifies critical risk areas within the population. Aggregated key insights and quality metrics are shared with providers and payors to provide immediate support to those members at risk of returning to the hospital or skilled nursing facility.
About Care Heroes
Care Heroes delivers an innovative software solution that better connects all key stakeholders in a patient's care with a particular emphasis on acknowledging and incentivizing home-based caregivers who often have the most accurate, day-to-day information and influence on a patient's condition. Leading healthcare providers and health plans use Care Heroes to empower their care management teams to more proactively monitor and address the needs of patients who need assistance, which ultimately helps eliminate gaps in care, reduce costly complications and improve care team member satisfaction. To access the system, healthcare providers should contact Care Heroes at http://www.joincareheroes.com or call (877) 763-3343.
