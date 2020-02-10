rapid_recon_Logo.jpg

Auto Reconditioning Time-to-Line (T2L) Creator Rapid Recon celebrates 10 years with introduction at NADA '20 of two new workflow accountability and productivity products and release of latest vehicle inventory turn business book, Inventory is a Waste.

 By Rapid Recon

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon, the creator of time-to-line (T2L) reconditioning solutions for used car departments, will unveil Vendor Advantage at NADA'20 in Las Vegas this month. This new offering gives dealers exceptional oversight of their sublets and vendors to expedite the return of vehicles to reconditioning and for improved cost control.

"For years, we've worked with dealers to integrate their sublet partners and vendors directly into Rapid Recon workflow software. Those who have selectively accommodated their vendors have reaped the benefits to their overall T2L," said Dennis McGinn, Rapid Recon founder and chief executive officer.

With Vendor Advantage, Rapid Recon takes vendor management to the next level, giving fixed and recon operations managers control and simplicity to:

  • Add vendor users with restricted access to Rapid Recon on desktop and mobile Vendors manage, track and report work in progress through completion like the process used by internal reconditioning
  • Explicitly assign and notify vendors when work is available, even outside of stepsEliminate the back-and-forth frustration of missed phone calls and miscommunications
  • Receive notifications on pending approvalsVendors know immediately when repair needs are approved, preventing false starts, delays, and frustration
  • Receive updates when work is completedEnables transfer of vehicles back into the internal recon flow without delays that otherwise erode time to line efficiency
  • Request and manage work estimatesEliminate paperwork, estimate-tracking complications, and expedites vendor payments
  • Message directly with vendors in real-time.

Visit Rapid Recon at NADA '20, Booth 2693C, Central Hall. www.rapidrecon.com

Contact
Jim Leman
Jim@lemanpublicrelations.com
847-840-0784/cell-text

 

